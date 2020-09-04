Friday, September 4, 2020
Gold Feather Birds and Beers to Bring New Flavor, Chicken & Waffles to North Star Mall Area
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 10:29 AM
click image
-
Instagram / goldfeatherbb
San Antonio has gained another locally owned restaurant with this week's opening of Gold Feather Birds and Beers. The fried chicken eatery will serve up chicken and waffles, wings, nuggets, sandwiches and more.
Gold Feather’s menu boasts ten wing sauces, four wing dry rubs and handmade side items such as sriracha cole slaw and duck fat fries.
While the word "beers" appears in Gold Feather's name, the suds won't be flowing quite yet. The restaurant will open Friday with food and non-alcoholic beverages for curbside or takeout.
Located at the corner of Blanco and West Rector streets, at the West end of the Park North shopping center, Gold Feather will be open daily from 11 a.m.-midnight.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Gold Feather Birds and Beers, Chicken, Waffles, chicken wings, nuggets, sandwiches, wing sauces, dry rubs, new restaurant, beer, growlers, opening, North Star Mall, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.