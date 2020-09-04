No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 4, 2020

Gold Feather Birds and Beers to Bring New Flavor, Chicken & Waffles to North Star Mall Area

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 10:29 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / GOLDFEATHERBB
  • Instagram / goldfeatherbb
San Antonio has gained another locally owned restaurant with this week's opening of Gold Feather Birds and Beers. The fried chicken eatery will serve up chicken and waffles, wings, nuggets, sandwiches and more.

Gold Feather’s menu boasts ten wing sauces, four wing dry rubs and handmade side items such as sriracha cole slaw and duck fat fries.



While the word "beers" appears in Gold Feather's name, the suds won't be flowing quite yet. The restaurant will open Friday with food and non-alcoholic beverages for curbside or takeout.

Located at the corner of Blanco and West Rector streets, at the West end of the Park North shopping center, Gold Feather will be open daily from 11 a.m.-midnight.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

  • Park North

    • 618 NW Loop 410 at Blanco San Antonio
    • phone (210) 826-8899

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas-Based Ice Cream Institution Blue Bell Releases Fudge Brownie Decadence Flavor Read More

  2. Swedish School Takes to Facebook to Praise NEISD Enchilada Recipe: 'Not a Single Portion Left' Read More

  3. Construction to Begin on Second Friendly Spot Location in East San Antonio, State Files Show Read More

  4. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

  5. Veteran Bar Owners to Open Amor Eterno in Southtown, a Love Letter to Puro San Antonio Cultura Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation