Rebecca Creek Distillery to Host Hand Sanitizer Giveaway for San Antonio Teachers

Rebecca Creek Distillery wants to "Give Teachers A Hand … Sanitizer” this school year through a giveaway for Alamo City educators.
The "Give Teachers A Hand … Sanitizer” event aims to add to the more than 25,000 gallons of sanitizer the SA-based distillery has given away since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The jovially named initiative will provide two free .375-milliliter bottles of Love, Distilled hand sanitizer to local teachers who provide a valid school I.D.
"We want to help local teachers and school employees as they prepare to head back to school,” Rebecca Creek owner Steven Ison said in a release. “We hope the donation of our Love, Distilled hand sanitizer will help safeguard area teachers and students while they’re in the classrooms."
The event will take place at the distillery, located at 26605 Bulverde Road, this Friday and Saturday. Distribution of the sanitizer will take place from noon to 7 p.m, but educators will want to act fast. The giveaway will only last as long as the supply does.
