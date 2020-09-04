No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 4, 2020

Rebecca Creek Distillery to Host Hand Sanitizer Giveaway for San Antonio Teachers

Posted By on Fri, Sep 4, 2020 at 3:19 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / REBECCACREEKWHISKEY
  • Instagram / rebeccacreekwhiskey
Rebecca Creek Distillery wants to "Give Teachers A Hand … Sanitizer” this school year through a giveaway for Alamo City educators.

The "Give Teachers A Hand … Sanitizer” event aims to add to the more than 25,000 gallons of sanitizer the SA-based distillery has given away since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The jovially named initiative will provide two free .375-milliliter bottles of Love, Distilled hand sanitizer to local teachers who provide a valid school I.D.



"We want to help local teachers and school employees as they prepare to head back to school,” Rebecca Creek owner Steven Ison said in a release. “We hope the donation of our Love, Distilled hand sanitizer will help safeguard area teachers and students while they’re in the classrooms."

The event will take place at the distillery, located at 26605 Bulverde Road, this Friday and Saturday. Distribution of the sanitizer will take place from noon to 7 p.m, but educators will want to act fast. The giveaway will only last as long as the supply does.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Swedish School Takes to Facebook to Praise NEISD Enchilada Recipe: 'Not a Single Portion Left' Read More

  2. Texas-Based Ice Cream Institution Blue Bell Releases Fudge Brownie Decadence Flavor Read More

  3. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

  4. Four San Antonio Businesses Featured on Debut Episode of Tastemade’s ‘Beyond the Block’ Read More

  5. Construction to Begin on Second Friendly Spot Location in East San Antonio, State Files Show Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation