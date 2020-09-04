Still Austin Whiskey Co. Releases Straight Bourbon Whiskey Featuring 100% Texas Grains

click to enlarge Courtesy Still Austin Whiskey Co.

Drinkers who like to keep it local take note: independent craft distillery Still Austin Whiskey Co. has released a high-rye straight bourbon whiskey made from 100% Texas-grown grains.The bourbon is aged for at least two years in new charred American Oak barrels. Its mash comprised of 70% non-GMO white corn, 25% Elbon rye and 5% wildfire malted barley is intended to leave each sip finishing with rye spice notes.According to Master Blender Nancy Fraley, the bourbon “offers delightful aromas of ripe tropical fruits such as pineapple, banana, papaya … and S'mores with melted milk chocolate and caramelized marshmallow.”Still Austin’s new whiskey — clocking in at over 98 proof and 49.2% ABV — is now available online via the Austin-based distillery's website. It's also available in Total Wine and Costco locations throughout Texas.