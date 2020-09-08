No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Joey’s Bar, Near Downtown San Antonio, Launches Tailgate Drive-In Movie Experience

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 10:50 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / JOEYSSA
  • Instagram / joeyssa
In a series of Instagram posts, SA fixture Joey's bar announced an end-of-summer drive-in movie event series, starting mid-September.

The team at Joey’s has transformed the lot behind the pool hall into a backyard-style drive-in movie site, boasting their entire menu as cinema-style refreshments — including beer and margaritas.



Located at 2417 N St Mary's St, the bar is currently open and offering to-go food and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. The screening schedule has yet to be determined, but Joey’s is encouraging interested fans to follow the pool hall on social media for updates.

