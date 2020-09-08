Tuesday, September 8, 2020
San Antonio-Based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Shakes Things Up With New Limited-Time Menu Items
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 2:44 PM
click image
-
Instagram / billmillerbarbq
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q celebrated Labor Day by unveiling two new dishes via social media: a new sausage breakfast sandwich and the return of its turkey plate.
The San Antonio-based chain's breakfast sammie features egg, cheese and a sausage patty served inside one of Bill’s signature biscuits. The turkey plate — available until October 4 — offers sliced turkey, two sides and a large tea.
Both new menu items are available at Bill Miller locations starting Tuesday.
Winner, winner! 𝙏𝙐𝙍𝙆𝙀𝙔 dinner🤩
*Available 9/7/20 - 10/4/20 while supplies last.Posted by Bill Miller Bar-B-Q on Monday, September 7, 2020
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, sausage breakfast sandwich, turkey plate, seasonal, new menu items, limited time, while supplies last, texas bbq, social media, sweet tea, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.