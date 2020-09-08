No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

San Antonio-Based Whataburger Becomes Official Burger of the Dallas Cowboys

Posted By on Tue, Sep 8, 2020 at 9:16 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY WHATABURGER
  • Courtesy Whataburger
Two iconic Texas entities have teamed up to announce a partnership that’s sure to hit pay dirt: Whataburger has been named the "Official Burger of the Dallas Cowboys.”

"We couldn't be happier to have a teammate like Whataburger," Jerry Jones Jr., Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, said in a release. "This partnership brings together two legends that share the same drive to be the best we can for our fans – both on and off the field.”



This season marks the first time Whataburger has been named the official burger of an NFL team, so Cowboys fans can expect to see more orange-and-white at AT&T Stadium.

Whataburger and the Cowboys are known for giving back through a number of community service initiatives, and first banded together in 2014, when Whataburger became sponsor of the Coach of the Week program. In 2016, the partnership expanded with the launch of Friday Night Stars, which includes an interactive display with content from local high schools, including game tape, school pride and fans.

“Football is serious business in the Lone Star State, and for the past 60 years, the Dallas Cowboys have built a legendary culture,” Ed Nelson, Whataburger President and CEO, said. “Together, the Cowboys and Whataburger bring 130 years of experience in winning Texans’ hearts.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

  2. Gold Feather Birds and Beers to Bring New Flavor, Chicken & Waffles to North Star Mall Area Read More

  3. Rebecca Creek Distillery to Host Hand Sanitizer Giveaway for San Antonio Teachers Read More

  4. Still Austin Whiskey Co. Releases Straight Bourbon Whiskey Featuring 100% Texas Grains Read More

  5. Four San Antonio Businesses Featured on Debut Episode of Tastemade’s ‘Beyond the Block’ Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation