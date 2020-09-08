San Antonio-Based Whataburger Becomes Official Burger of the Dallas Cowboys

click to enlarge Courtesy Whataburger

Two iconic Texas entities have teamed up to announce a partnership that’s sure to hit pay dirt: Whataburger has been named the "Official Burger of the Dallas Cowboys.”"We couldn't be happier to have a teammate like Whataburger," Jerry Jones Jr., Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, said in a release. "This partnership brings together two legends that share the same drive to be the best we can for our fans – both on and off the field.”This season marks the first time Whataburger has been named the official burger of an NFL team, so Cowboys fans can expect to see more orange-and-white at AT&T Stadium.Whataburger and the Cowboys are known for giving back through a number of community service initiatives, and first banded together in 2014, when Whataburger became sponsor of the Coach of the Week program. In 2016, the partnership expanded with the launch of Friday Night Stars, which includes an interactive display with content from local high schools, including game tape, school pride and fans.“Football is serious business in the Lone Star State, and for the past 60 years, the Dallas Cowboys have built a legendary culture,” Ed Nelson, Whataburger President and CEO, said. “Together, the Cowboys and Whataburger bring 130 years of experience in winning Texans’ hearts.”