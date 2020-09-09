High-End San Antonio Chocolate Shop Chocollazo Launching Artisan Ice Cream Concept

click image Instagram / blackwhitecreamery

San Antonio's Chocollazo, known for stunning handmade chocolates and sweet treats, has unveiled plans for a new handmade ice cream concept: Black + White Modern Creamery.“Life isn’t about how many times you get knocked down, it’s about how many times you get up,” read Chocollazo's Tuesday Facebook post. “We had plans to open a new ice cream shop this summer, but with all the uncertainty we decided to wait … WELL WE ARE TIRED OF WAITING!!!”Chocollazo’s post didn't disclose an opening date or location. However, the business did share that the motivation behind the new spot lies in the artisanal approach of its two Downtown-area shops.“We make everything by hand at Chocollazo except ice cream,” the post continued. “So we decided we need to step up and bring more LOCAL to the ice cream options in SA!"Chocollazo boasts two San Antonio locations, helmed by chocolatier Mary Collazo and her husband Frank. The Hemisfair location is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 4013 Broadway location is open Tuesdays through Saturdays.Chocollazo will continue to post details on the opening of Black + White Modern Creamery on social media.