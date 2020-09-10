No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Gourmet Hot Dog Cart RockerDogz Opens Brick-and-Mortar Location in South San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 11:48 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / MADD_MISE
  • Instagram / madd_mise
Nearly 10 years after chef Kris Martinez debuted his gourmet hot dog cart RockerDogz, the late-night mobile eatery has found a permanent home on San Antonio’s South Side.

Nestled in the Mission San Jose neighborhood at 3014 Roosevelt Ave., the new location is hard to miss thanks to its bright pink exterior and checkerboard accents.



The shop serves up a small menu of $5 and $7 dogs, including the Thai Kickboxer Dog, which features Roma tomatoes, pickled serrano peppers, a sweet chili glaze, a cilantro-basil-mint slaw, sesame-lime vinaigrette and sriracha dots, all served atop a 100% beef frank.

Non-dog options include voodoo tots, or fried potato nuggets topped with cheese sauce, smoked bacon bits, ranch dressing, hot sauce and green onions.

While RockerDogz is already serving, its grand opening event is set for Saturday, September 12, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The party will be followed by  a hangover brunch from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The restaurant's regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

