Thursday, September 10, 2020

San Antonio Chefs Dish on Iconic Cafeteria Chain Luby’s Likely Disappearance

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 10:48 AM

The pending dissolution of square-fish purveyor Luby’s has racked San Antonians with waves of nostalgia and sadness. Some have even taken to social media to inquire about many Luann Platters we’d need to eat to save the Alamo City-born cafeteria chain. (Spoiler: Luby’s hasn't done that math.)

Since it looks like the iconic Texas eateries will go the way of the buffalo, we rounded up local chefs to talk about their favorite Luby's dishes — and, in some cases, tell us how they’re dealing with the news.



During the process, we even picked up on chatter about a possible chef-prepared Luby’s pop-up tribute in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.

Cesar Zepeda — Sangria on the Burg
 “Who's grandma didn't used to take them there? It's iconic to our generation. That rectangle fish with mac and cheese and mashers. ... Yes, double carbs. Extra tartar sauce. #fatkidproblems.”

Teddy Liang — Freelance Chef/Consultant
 “I was a weird kid, but fried okra with ketchup was a thing for me … with the classic green jello.”

Diego Galacia — Mixtli
 “I crush Luby’s. Definitely a very nostalgic thing for me. Wyatt's in Eagle Pass was Mecca for my family. … Luby’s filled that hole in my heart. It’s the end of an era, for sure. [I'd order] the usual — square fish, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, tartar sauce, white roll — wash it all down with a Dr. Pepper and finish off with a cherry pie.”

Ernest Bradley — Kuriya at Cherrity Bar
 “Mac and cheese, strawberry-banana salad.’”

James Canter — Taverna, Guerilla Gourmet
"It really was a beloved guilty pleasure."

Tim McDiarmid — The Good Kind, Ivy Hall, Tim the Girl Catering
“I’ve never eaten there! What would be fun is a joint event at The Good Kind where the chefs make their favorite dish and we have a Luby’s food fair!”

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

