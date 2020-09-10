No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, September 10, 2020

San Antonio's Viva Vegeria Named One of PETA’s Top 10 Latinx-Owned Vegan Restaurants

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 1:05 PM

click to enlarge Viva Vegeria's Tacos Al Pastor - COURTESY OF VIVA VEGERIA
  • Courtesy of Viva Vegeria
  • Viva Vegeria's Tacos Al Pastor
San Antonio’s Viva Vegeria has landed on the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals' list of the top 10 Latinx-owned vegan restaurants in the United States.

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month — September 15 to October 15 — PETA and PETA Latino joined forces to highlight Latinx-owned eateries that promote a vegan lifestyle while serving up delicious fare.



"Whether you're in the mood for sweet, spicy or savory taquitos or fiery ancho and cascabel cauliflower wings, Viva Vegeria has a super-tasty vegan dish for you," PETA Latino Senior Manager Alicia Aguayo said in a news release. "The restaurants on PETA Latino's top 10 list put vegan twists on classic Latin dishes that are as taste bud–friendly as they are animal-friendly.”

Other honorees include Mama's International Tamales in Los Angeles, Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill in Dallas and Miami Nice in Portland, Oregon.

Viva Vegeria, the Alamo city's first 100% vegan and gluten-free Tex-Mex joint, is located at 1422 Nogalitos St., on the city’s Southwest side.

Related Locations

  • Viva Vegeria

    • 1422 Nogalitos St. Southside
    • phone (210) 826-4223; (210) (FAX)

