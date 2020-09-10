San Antonio's Viva Vegeria Named One of PETA’s Top 10 Latinx-Owned Vegan Restaurants

click to enlarge Courtesy of Viva Vegeria

Viva Vegeria's Tacos Al Pastor

San Antonio’s Viva Vegeria has landed on the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals' list of the top 10 Latinx-owned vegan restaurants in the United States.In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month — September 15 to October 15 — PETA and PETA Latino joined forces to highlight Latinx-owned eateries that promote a vegan lifestyle while serving up delicious fare."Whether you're in the mood for sweet, spicy or savory taquitos or fiery ancho and cascabel cauliflower wings, Viva Vegeria has a super-tasty vegan dish for you," PETA Latino Senior Manager Alicia Aguayo said in a news release. "The restaurants on PETA Latino's top 10 list put vegan twists on classic Latin dishes that are as taste bud–friendly as they are animal-friendly.”Other honorees include Mama's International Tamales in Los Angeles, Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill in Dallas and Miami Nice in Portland, Oregon.Viva Vegeria, the Alamo city's first 100% vegan and gluten-free Tex-Mex joint, is located at 1422 Nogalitos St., on the city’s Southwest side.