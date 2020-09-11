No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 11, 2020

Build-Your-Own Mac and Cheese Bowl Restaurant Coming to San Antonio Next Year

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 12:06 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / FATGIRLHEDONIST
  • Instagram / fatgirlhedonist
I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual chain specializing in build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and customizable grilled cheese sandwiches, will open its first Alamo City location next year.

San Antonio franchisee Zachary Northcutt said he plans to open the first I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Northwest San Antonio by winter of 2021. So, cool your heels, cheese lovers, you'll need to wait for this one.



I Heart Mac & Cheese allows diners to customize chef-inspired takes on the classic American comfort food or design their own bowls from the ground up. The veggie, sauce, cheese and pasta options range from the expected — white cheddar and broccoli — to left-field choices such as a mango-habanero sauce.

In addition to mac and cheese, the restaurants serve grilled cheese sandwiches kicked up with proteins including pepperoni, lobster, grilled chicken and Beyond vegan products.

