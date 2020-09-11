Build-Your-Own Mac and Cheese Bowl Restaurant Coming to San Antonio Next Year

click image Instagram / fatgirlhedonist

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual chain specializing in build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and customizable grilled cheese sandwiches, will open its first Alamo City location next year.San Antonio franchisee Zachary Northcutt said he plans to open the first I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Northwest San Antonio by winter of 2021. So, cool your heels, cheese lovers, you'll need to wait for this one.I Heart Mac & Cheese allows diners to customize chef-inspired takes on the classic American comfort food or design their own bowls from the ground up. The veggie, sauce, cheese and pasta options range from the expected — white cheddar and broccoli — to left-field choices such as a mango-habanero sauce.In addition to mac and cheese, the restaurants serve grilled cheese sandwiches kicked up with proteins including pepperoni, lobster, grilled chicken and Beyond vegan products.