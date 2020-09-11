San Antonio's Inaugural Taco Week Launches This Month, Highlighting the CIty's Go-To Food

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Taco Week

Fish tacos from Beto's Alt-Mex, one of the restaurants participating in Taco Week.

It's kind of hard to believe it took until 2020 for San Antonio to have an event called Taco Week.Be that as it may, now it does — and the inaugural edition is almost upon us.San Antonio Taco Week runs Saturday, September 26, through Sunday, October 4, giving residents a chance to pair two of their favorite consumables: beer and tasty things wrapped in tortillas.As part of the celebration, which benefits the San Antonio Restaurant Association, more than 20 local eateries are offering $5 and $10 specialty taco plates paired with cold beer from event sponsor Corona — or other libations.Participating restaurants so far include Alamo Biscuit Company, Big Poppa’s Tacos, Beto’s Alt-Mex, Chela’s Tacos, Gold Feather Birds and Beer, La Hacienda le los Barrios, La Hacienda Scenic Loop, Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant, Mi Tierra Café y Panaderia, Mi Familia Café, Patty’s Taco House, Sangria on the Burg, Tapatio Vegan Tacos, Tiago’s Cabo Grille, Viva Vegeria and Viola Ventana.The restaurants will offer their promotional plates both through dine-in and take-out. Noshers are encouraged to fill out a SA Taco Week Passport and share on social media with #satacoweek for a chance to win a $500 grand prize.