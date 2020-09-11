No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 11, 2020

San Antonio's Inaugural Taco Week Launches This Month, Highlighting the CIty's Go-To Food

Posted By on Fri, Sep 11, 2020 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge Fish tacos from Beto's Alt-Mex, one of the restaurants participating in Taco Week. - COURTESY PHOTO / TACO WEEK
  • Courtesy Photo / Taco Week
  • Fish tacos from Beto's Alt-Mex, one of the restaurants participating in Taco Week.
It's kind of hard to believe it took until 2020 for San Antonio to have an event called Taco Week.

Be that as it may, now it does — and the inaugural edition is almost upon us.



San Antonio Taco Week runs Saturday, September 26, through Sunday, October 4, giving residents a chance to pair two of their favorite consumables: beer and tasty things wrapped in tortillas.

As part of the celebration, which benefits the San Antonio Restaurant Association, more than 20 local eateries are offering $5 and $10 specialty taco plates paired with cold beer from event sponsor Corona — or other libations.

Participating restaurants so far include Alamo Biscuit Company, Big Poppa’s Tacos, Beto’s Alt-Mex, Chela’s Tacos, Gold Feather Birds and Beer, La Hacienda le los Barrios, La Hacienda Scenic Loop, Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant, Mi Tierra Café y Panaderia, Mi Familia Café, Patty’s Taco House, Sangria on the Burg, Tapatio Vegan Tacos, Tiago’s Cabo Grille, Viva Vegeria and Viola Ventana.

The restaurants will offer their promotional plates both through dine-in and take-out. Noshers are encouraged to fill out a SA Taco Week Passport and share on social media with #satacoweek for a chance to win a $500 grand prize.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iconic Texas Cafeteria Chain Luby's Reveals Plan to Dissolve and Close Its Locations Read More

  2. San Antonio Chefs Dish on Iconic Cafeteria Chain Luby’s Likely Disappearance Read More

  3. Gourmet Hot Dog Cart RockerDogz Opens Brick-and-Mortar Location in South San Antonio Read More

  4. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

  5. Joey’s Bar, Near Downtown San Antonio, Launches Tailgate Drive-In Movie Experience Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation