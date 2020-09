San Antonio’s Max & Louie’s New York Diner Launches YouTube Channel

click image Instagram / alamocity.epicurean

Max & Louie’s New York Diner, known for delectable pancakes and authentic New York deli fare, has launched a YouTube channel to let guests to go behind the scenes of some of its most popular dishes.The inaugural segment, hosted by owner and New Yorker Drew Glick, takes viewers into the Max & Louie’s kitchen and documents the preparation of the fluffy, flavorful pancakes so many San Antonians flip for.Max & Louie’s is independently owned and operated by Glick and his wife Wendy. The launch of the online channel — which will debut a new video monthly — comes as the diner celebrates four years in business.The eatery, located at 226 W. Bitters Road, is open for indoor and outdoor seating as well as curbside service and delivery.