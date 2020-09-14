No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 14, 2020

Original Mr Juicy location to be closed Monday so staff can focus on operations at new space, will reopen Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SAFOODBITES
  • Instagram / safoodbites
Popular burger joint Mr Juicy took to social media Monday to inform fans that the original location, at 3910 McCullough, will be closed today to assist in operations at the new spot, just a half mile down the road.

“Due to an overwhelming response this weekend … (3000+burgers sold) we will be consolidating the team at 3315 San Pedro in an attempt to serve you better,” a Monday Instagram post read. “The McCullough location (the original) will close for TODAY only. Normal business hours resume tomorrow.”



The second location, at 3315 San Pedro, opened for drive-through service just a few weeks ago, welcoming lines of cars every day since its soft opening.  The burger joint serves up juicy burgers, crispy fries and thick shakes, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Build-Your-Own Mac and Cheese Bowl Restaurant Coming to San Antonio Next Year Read More

  2. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

  3. Maruchan Noodle Company Expanding Factory South of San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio's Inaugural Taco Week Launches This Month, Highlighting the CIty's Go-To Food Read More

  5. Iconic Texas Cafeteria Chain Luby's Reveals Plan to Dissolve and Close Its Locations Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation