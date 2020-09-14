Monday, September 14, 2020
Original Mr Juicy location to be closed Monday so staff can focus on operations at new space, will reopen Tuesday
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM
click image
Popular burger joint Mr Juicy took to social media Monday to inform fans that the original location, at 3910 McCullough, will be closed today to assist in operations at the new spot, just a half mile down the road.
“Due to an overwhelming response this weekend … (3000+burgers sold) we will be consolidating the team at 3315 San Pedro in an attempt to serve you better,” a Monday Instagram post
read. “The McCullough location (the original) will close for TODAY only. Normal business hours resume tomorrow.”
The second location, at 3315 San Pedro, opened for drive-through service just a few weeks ago, welcoming lines of cars every day since its soft opening.
The burger joint serves up juicy burgers, crispy fries and thick shakes, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Mr. Juicy, burgers, San Antonio restaurants, new restaurant, opening, Andrew Weissman, Le Rêve, Il Sogno Osteria, Moshe’s Golden Falafel, Sip Brew Bar & Eatery, La Cantera, Signature, Image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.