Original Mr Juicy location to be closed Monday so staff can focus on operations at new space, will reopen Tuesday

Popular burger joint Mr Juicy took to social media Monday to inform fans that the original location, at 3910 McCullough, will be closed today to assist in operations at the new spot, just a half mile down the road.“Due to an overwhelming response this weekend … (3000+burgers sold) we will be consolidating the team at 3315 San Pedro in an attempt to serve you better,” a Monday Instagram post read. “The McCullough location (the original) will close for TODAY only. Normal business hours resume tomorrow.”The second location, at 3315 San Pedro, opened for drive-through service just a few weeks ago, welcoming lines of cars every day since its soft opening. The burger joint serves up juicy burgers, crispy fries and thick shakes, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.