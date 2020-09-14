No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 14, 2020

Texas-based Garrison Brothers Distillery releases over-proof, unfiltered sweet mash bourbon

Posted By on Mon, Sep 14, 2020 at 2:47 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GARRISON BROTHERS DISTILLERY
  • Courtesy of Garrison Brothers Distillery
Garrison Brothers Distillery has announced the 2020 release of their highly anticipated Cowboy Bourbon — an uncut, unfiltered, limited-edition bourbon that clocks in at a potentially-blinding 66.95% ABV.

The award-winning bourbon comes from barrels hand-selected by the distillery’s master distiller, and boasts distinct tasting notes developed by several years of maturation. Cowboy Bourbon is bottled at cask-strength — meaning it is not diluted with water to lower the proof, as whiskies typically are — and this year’s batch reaches nearly 134 proof.



The over-proofed nature isn’t the only selling point — bourbon fanatics will find this tipple is as nuanced as it is dangerous. Distillery founder and proprietor Dan Garrison says the spirit has “unexpected sweet flavors of caramel candy, toasted figs, plum jelly, sugary cinnamon apple pie sugar, and crust.”

Only 1,000 bottles of the high-proof spirit will be available to buy at the distillery’s drive-through purchasing event on Saturday, September 26. And, according to Garrison, you’ll need to plan ahead to land a bottle.

“It will sell out,” he said, “even at the Texas law limit of two bottles per person per 30 days. Don’t ask for a taste; we won’t sample it. Don’t show up a week later looking for it; it’ll be gone.”

The purchasing event will take place at the Garrison Bros. Distillery, at 1827 Hye-Albert Rd in Hye, Texas. Gates will open sharply at 8 a.m., but interested whiskey hounds are encouraged to show up as early as 5 a.m. to secure a spot in line. Each bottle will be priced at $199, and comes packaged in a custom-built American white oak gift box.

