Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. to team up with Chef Ernie Bradley for birria and beer flight pop-up

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 11:29 AM

Courtesy Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
  Courtesy Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
It’d be an understatement to say that birria, the rich and complex beef or goat stew originally from Jalisco, is having a moment in San Antonio.

Chef Ernie Bradley, of Kuriya at the Cherrity Bar, has teamed up with Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. to bring birria to Southtown with their Noche de Birria pop-up event. The pop-up event will be a hot trial as Bradley prepares to open his own birria trailer, La Tienda de la Birria, later in 2020.



Saturday, September 19, Bradley will prepare a birria experience featuring oyster mushrooms braised in adobo, dorados de frijoles (crispy grilled corn tortilla filled with caramelized onions and beans) drizzled with queso fresco and house-made crema, a quesataco (crispy grilled corn tortilla stuffed with braised goat and cheeses) and — of course — birria.

Each $20 plate will be accompanied by lime, onions, cilantro, red salsa and salsa de birria, as well as a flight of four HighWheel brews: Betty, SA Hefe, Czech Pils and the 56 IPA.

À la carte menu items will be also be available from Chef Ernie, as well as Dorćol’s award-winning Kinsman Rakia, an unaged apricot brandy, ten HighWheel brews on tap — and a few other surprises.

Dorćol will open their doors on a reservation-only basis for the event, following state-mandated COVID-19 safety and sanitation guidelines for a socially-distanced dine-in experience. Guests will be allowed an hour and a half to dine and imbibe, and Dorćol staff will sanitize each area between seatings.

The event will take place at the Dorćol tasting room, located at 1902 S Flores St, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on September 19. Interested diners can make their reservations at Dorćol’s website.

