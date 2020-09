Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. to team up with Chef Ernie Bradley for birria and beer flight pop-up

click to enlarge Courtesy Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.

It’d be an understatement to say that birria, the rich and complex beef or goat stew originally from Jalisco, is having moment in San Antonio.Chef Ernie Bradley, of Kuriya at the Cherrity Bar, has teamed up with Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. to bring birria to Southtown with their Noche de Birria pop-up event. The pop-up event will be a hot trial as Bradley prepares to open his own birria trailer, La Tienda de la Birria, later in 2020.Saturday, September 19, Bradley will prepare a birria experience featuring oyster mushrooms braised in adobo, dorados de frijoles (crispy grilled corn tortilla filled with caramelized onions and beans) drizzled with queso fresco and house-made crema, a quesataco (crispy grilled corn tortilla stuffed with braised goat and cheeses) and — of course — birria.Each $20 plate will be accompanied by lime, onions, cilantro, red salsa and salsa de birria, as well as a flight of four HighWheel brews: Betty, SA Hefe, Czech Pils and the 56 IPA.À la carte menu items will be also be available from Chef Ernie, as well as Dorćol’s award-winning Kinsman Rakia, an unaged apricot brandy, ten HighWheel brews on tap — and a few other surprises.Dorćol will open their doors on a reservation-only basis for the event, following state-mandated COVID-19 safety and sanitation guidelines for a socially-distanced dine-in experience. Guests will be allowed an hour and a half to dine and imbibe, and Dorćol staff will sanitize each area between seatings.The event will take place at the Dorćol tasting room, located at 1902 S Flores St, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on September 19. Interested diners can make their reservations at Dorćol’s website