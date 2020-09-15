Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Elise Russ, San Antonio pastry chef and restauranteur, accepted to industry-focused organization
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 3:37 PM
Chef Elise Russ, owner and pastry chef of Clementine restaurant in Castle Hills, has cause to raise a glass, as the San Antonio chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) has accepted her as its newest member.
Les Dames d'Escoffier International is an invitational organization of women leaders in food, beverage, agriculture and hospitality whose mission is education, advocacy and philanthropy. The San Antonio chapter offers scholarship programs and grants to women in the foodservice industry who wish to further culinary innovation with their endeavors.
Russ acquired a degree in Baking & Pastry Arts from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. She then worked in hotels, restaurants and bakeries in London, Chicago, Georgia and Maryland before settling down in San Antonio.
She co-owns Clementine, located at 2195 NW Military Highway, with her husband John Russ.
