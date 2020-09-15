No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

North San Antonio restaurant to hold Oktoberfest dinner with Houston-based brewery

Posted By on Tue, Sep 15, 2020 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY COPA WINE BAR
  • Courtesy Copa Wine Bar
Copa Wine Bar, located on SA’s North side, has released details of its Oktoberfest-themed dinner event, featuring Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company craft beers.

The five-course dinner will feature German-inspired bites such as soft pretzels with a roasted pineapple & bacon beer cheese fondue and smoked sauerbraten brisket with spaetzle and beer-braised red cabbage.



Each course will be accompanied by a curated brew from the Houston-based brewery, ranging from their Maple Chili Jam Imperial Red Ale to their Great White Buffalo Witbier.

The Oktoberfest dinner event will take place Tuesday, October 8th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Copa’s Stone Oak space, located at 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 704.

The five course dinner and pairings are priced at $75 per person, and reservations are required. Interested diners can make reservations by calling the restaurant directly.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Restaurant Association CEO warns that River Walk restaurants are 'sitting ducks' amid pandemic Read More

  2. Original Mr Juicy location to be closed Monday so staff can focus on operations at new space, will reopen Tuesday Read More

  3. Texas-based Garrison Brothers Distillery releases over-proof, unfiltered sweet mash bourbon Read More

  4. San Antonio restauranteur Blanca Aldaco to host free cooking segment from home kitchen Read More

  5. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation