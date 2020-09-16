Three San Antonio food and drink establishments serving up Diez y Seis de Septiembre specials

click to enlarge Facebook / The Modernist

Diez y Seis de Septiembre — that's September 16 for you non-Spanish speakers — marks the day in 1810 that Father Miguel Hidalgo y Castilla helped launch Mexico's separation from Spain with a grito (or cry) for revolution.Since Texas was part of Spain's empire back then, the day holds significance not just for Mexico but also the Lone Star State. At least three San Antonio establishments are celebrating this pivotal moment in history with food and drink specials that just might drive you to belt out your own grito.

The Modernist

The near-downtown cocktail mainstay is offering up eight-ounce Mexican spirit cocktails for just $16 for the holiday — each designed to serve two to three guests — and making them available for curbside or delivery. The menu options include a Paloma, Mexican Old Fashioned, Vampiro, Mexican Mai Tai and an intriguingly named offering: Something Light, Low Proof. The Modernist is also partnering with Volcan Tequila to use its base spirit for agave-forward cocktails. 516 E. Grayson St., (210) 901-8646, facebook.com/themodernistsa.

Las Palapas

The homegrown Tex-Mex chain is rolling back prices back on margaritas and enchiladas, offering both regular margs and cheese enchilada plates for just $2.99 on the big day. The offer is for carryout only. All but the Las Palapas' Loop 1604-U.S. Highway 281 location are participating in this promotion, so Stone Oak-area folks, plan accordingly. Multiple Locations, laspalapas.com.

Smoke: BBQ Restaurant

Smoke is breaking in its new location with a Diez y Seis de Septiembre family meal featuring one pound of brisket, two chicken asada quarters and two sausage links plus one pint each of charro beans and Spanish rice. Each family meal, priced at $22.99, also comes with grilled onions, tomatillo salsa and jumbo jalapeños. The special feeds four. 501 East Crockett, (210) 253-9919, smokedowntown.com.