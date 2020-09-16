Three San Antonio food and drink establishments serving up Diez y Seis de Septiembre specials

The Modernist
The near-downtown cocktail mainstay is offering up eight-ounce Mexican spirit cocktails for just $16 for the holiday — each designed to serve two to three guests — and making them available for curbside or delivery. The menu options include a Paloma, Mexican Old Fashioned, Vampiro, Mexican Mai Tai and an intriguingly named offering: Something Light, Low Proof. The Modernist is also partnering with Volcan Tequila to use its base spirit for agave-forward cocktails. 516 E. Grayson St., (210) 901-8646, facebook.com/themodernistsa.
Las Palapas
The homegrown Tex-Mex chain is rolling back prices back on margaritas and enchiladas, offering both regular margs and cheese enchilada plates for just $2.99 on the big day. The offer is for carryout only. All but the Las Palapas' Loop 1604-U.S. Highway 281 location are participating in this promotion, so Stone Oak-area folks, plan accordingly. Multiple Locations, laspalapas.com.
Smoke: BBQ Restaurant
Smoke is breaking in its new location with a Diez y Seis de Septiembre family meal featuring one pound of brisket, two chicken asada quarters and two sausage links plus one pint each of charro beans and Spanish rice. Each family meal, priced at $22.99, also comes with grilled onions, tomatillo salsa and jumbo jalapeños. The special feeds four. 501 East Crockett, (210) 253-9919, smokedowntown.com.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.