New Thai restaurant opening in San Antonio's Five Points neighborhood Friday

SA’s Five Points area will soon be home to a new Thai curbside and delivery spot, MySA reports
.
Owned by husband-and-wife team Jerry Gonzales and Siwaporn Archariya, Hew by Akhanay Coffee Roasters serve up authentic Thai street food, coffee and teas for at-home enjoyment.
Menu items available at Friday's soft opening will include the classic Thai stir-fry pad krapow — made with garlic, Thai chili, and lots of holy basil — plus wing zaap, chicken drumettes seasoned with homemade sweet, spicy and salty seasoning.
Hew will operate from a commercial kitchen at 1430 N. Flores St., pumping out a small menu that can be ordered for curbside service via the eatery's website
, or for delivery via Favor or Postmates. The soft opening will run 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Gonzales, whose coffee roasting operation sells product at local farmers markets and an online store, told MySA
he and Archariya always intended to add a cafe to the site. He added that experience making deliveries for Favor made the demand for takeout food obvious, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was a way for us to take a small step with a small menu,” he told the news site.
Following the soft opening, Hew will be open for lunch and dinner service Friday through Sunday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner.
