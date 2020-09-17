No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 17, 2020

New Thai restaurant opening in San Antonio's Five Points neighborhood Friday

Posted By on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 11:25 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / S.A.VORY
  • Instagram / s.a.vory
SA’s Five Points area will soon be home to a new Thai curbside and delivery spot, MySA reports.

Owned by husband-and-wife team Jerry Gonzales and Siwaporn Archariya, Hew by Akhanay Coffee Roasters serve up authentic Thai street food, coffee and teas for at-home enjoyment.



Menu items available at Friday's soft opening will include the classic Thai stir-fry pad krapow — made with garlic, Thai chili, and lots of holy basil — plus wing zaap, chicken drumettes seasoned with homemade sweet, spicy and salty seasoning.

Hew will operate from a commercial kitchen at 1430 N. Flores St., pumping out a small menu that can be ordered for curbside service via the eatery's website, or for delivery via Favor or Postmates. The soft opening will run 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Gonzales, whose coffee roasting operation sells product at local farmers markets and an online store, told MySA he and Archariya always intended to add a cafe to the site. He added that experience making deliveries for Favor made the demand for takeout food obvious, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a way for us to take a small step with a small menu,” he told the news site.

Following the soft opening, Hew will be open for lunch and dinner service Friday through Sunday; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 9:30 p.m. for dinner.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Restaurant Association CEO warns that River Walk restaurants are 'sitting ducks' amid pandemic Read More

  2. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

  3. Three San Antonio food and drink establishments serving up Diez y Seis de Septiembre specials Read More

  4. San Antonio nonprofit expanding health services for local food and hospitality workers Read More

  5. Elise Russ, San Antonio pastry chef and restauranteur, accepted to industry-focused organization Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation