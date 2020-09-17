San Antonio welcomes first vegan, full-service dry bar with CBD-infused mocktails

click image
HASH — short for Heal and Spread Healing — launched this week, becoming San Antonio's first dry bar, featuring craft non-alcoholic beers and a vegan food menu, MySA reports
Owners and brothers Rogelio and Michael Sanchez held a soft opening Monday, where the restaurant served items such as Chik-N-Waffles and Buffalo HASH alongside CBD-infused mocktails, faux brews, tea and coffee.
"We focus on that mindset of fitness, eating right, mindfulness and spiritual healing," Rogelio Sanchez told the news site. "We are very passionate about bringing that to communities of color ... the Hispanic community has had an issue with alcohol abuse and bad diet for many years, and we want to bring that non-alcoholic option to not only them but to everyone who is receptive to it.”
The brothers were born and raised on SA's South Side and told MySA
that they want to offer a sober and healthy choice to a community surrounded by bars and fast-food restaurants. The concept was born from their own journey to recovery — the Sanchez brothers have been sober for seven years and vegan for six.
HASH is located in the original Folklores Coffee House location, at 5009 S. Flores St., where Saturday and Sunday brunch will feature not just vegan eats, but local DJ beats. The Sanchez brothers weren't immediately available to provide regular operating hours.
