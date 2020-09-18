Cool Crest Miniature Golf team to open Metzger Biergarten at site of former owners’ home

click image Instagram / @damare5

Cool Crest Miniature Golf, one of the oldest operating miniature golf courses in the country, is opening a Biergarten where the home of former owners Harold and Maria Metzger once stood.The 3,000 square foot property — dubbed the Metzger Biergarten in honor of Harold and Maria's legacy — will open October 3 with a two-day Octoberfest-themed soiree. The Biergarten will feature beers from local breweries such as Dorćol Brewing Co. and Künstler Brewing, plus wine, pads for food trucks and live music.The Metzgers were the owners of Cool Crest from 1937 until 2010. The mini golf course — designated as a historically significant property by San Antonio’s Historic and Design Review Commission in 2009 — acted as their backyard.The house had fallen into disrepair and was demolished in 2016. The Andry brothers, who purchased Cool Crest in 2012, decided to use the empty space to create the Biergarten, which will also be available for private party rental.Opening weekend hours will be noon to 10 p.m. on October 3 and noon to 8 p.m. on October 4. The Metzger Biergarten is located alongside the Deco District-area mini golf course at 1402 Fredericksburg Road.