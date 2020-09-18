No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 18, 2020

Long-awaited new restaurant Ming’s opening early next week near San Antonio’s Pearl district

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:30 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / EAT_IT_B
  • Instagram / eat_it_b
Ming’s, the much anticipated new spot from Ming Qian of Ming’s Noodle Bar, will finally open next week, according to an Instagram post shared Thursday.

“It’s been a long time in the making, and it finally happens [sic],” the post reads. “Tuesday, September 22, we will open our New Location Ming’s at 914 E. Elmira St.”



The post goes on to inform fans that Ming's Noodle Bar in Olmos Park has temporarily closed in order for the owners to focus on the new venture.

Ming’s will be open for dine-in, curbside and delivery via third party services Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

