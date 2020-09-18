Friday, September 18, 2020
Long-awaited new restaurant Ming’s opening early next week near San Antonio’s Pearl district
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:30 PM
click image
Ming’s
, the much anticipated new spot from Ming Qian of Ming’s Noodle Bar, will finally open next week, according to an Instagram post
shared Thursday.
“It’s been a long time in the making, and it finally happens [sic],” the post reads. “Tuesday, September 22, we will open our New Location Ming’s at 914 E. Elmira St.”
The post goes on to inform fans that Ming's Noodle Bar in Olmos Park has temporarily closed in order for the owners to focus on the new venture.
Ming’s will be open for dine-in, curbside and delivery via third party services Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, new restaurants, Ming's Thing, Ming's Noodle Bar, Asian food San Antonio, Image, Texas, restaurant opening, noodles, Asian food, take-out, curbside, dine-in, Ming Qian, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.