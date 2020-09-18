Prepare your hole, McDonald’s is giving away its new spicy McNuggets this weekend

Well, the fast-food chain wants you to be very aware of the first flavor change since the classic McNugget debuted in 1983, so it’s giving any living person a six-piece for free on Sunday, Sept. 20 — but only if they utilize the McDonald's App Mobile Order & Pay option. A press release says, “There is no purchase necessary” and that the offer “is redeemable at all area restaurants."
And if you order $20 worth of food via McDelivery on Uber Eats from September 22-28, then you’ll get a free 10-piece of the spicy McNuggets. I will also never publicly admit to eating $20 worh of McDonald's, but I heard it's been done before.
Deadspin alum Drew Magary put his butthole through the ringer on the day the nuggs — which Mickey D’s says are “breaded in a crispy coating, flavorfully spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper”— dropped. Magary says the sauce the spicy nuggs come with is “fucking terrible,” but reports that the spicy McNuggets left a kick that “lingers on the back of your tongue, the way appropriately spicy food should.” He said he got sweatier with each nugg down the hatch.
Magary’s 8-year-old said he liked the spicy McNuggets better than the OG, but the writer disagreed. Still, Magary thinks you should “make the pilgrimage as I did,” and “get ‘em while they’re hot, literally.”
Just pack some aloe wet wipes.
