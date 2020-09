San Antonio restauranteur Jason Dady opens the doors on latest venture at Botanical Garden

click to enlarge Instagram / sabotgarden

Jardín, the new restaurant at the San Antonio Botanical Garden helmed by SA chef Jason Dady, has opened its doors to guests, offering serene garden views and flavors of the Mediterranean Basin, MySA reports The new eatery will feature lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch menus that showcase flavors from Italy, Spain, Morocco and Israel. Small plates, heavier entrees, mezze-style bites and focaccia pizzas will round out the savory offerings.Desserts such as Olive Oil Cake, Raspberry Panna Cotta, Nutella Torte and local paletas will sate any sweet tooth, according to the Jardín website.Jardín will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and for brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Jardín is currently seating guests at 50 percent capacity, per current state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, and interested guests can make reservations by calling the restaurant or visiting the botanical garden's website