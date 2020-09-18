Southtown eatery Hot Joy to offer Luby’s-themed tribute family meal all weekend long

click image Instagram / 8thgenlinds

While it may not have been haute cuisine, we can all agree Luby’s holds a special, nostalgic place in Texan’s hearts. Southtown eatery Hot Joy is attempting to salve the grief of its impending closure with a Texas-sized tribute family meal this weekend.Hot Joy’s Family Feast features corn flake-crusted fish, fried chicken and miso gravy, meatloaf fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, gooey mac & cheese, green beans and ‘zombie jello,’ all in the name of paying tribute to a Texas staple.The family meal — which is touted to feed four "healthy sized people" — will be available via curbside and delivery all weekend, and is priced at $45. Call the restaurant to place a pickup order, or get it delivered via Grubhub, Doordash or Favor.Hot Joy is located at 1014 S Alamo St. and is open daily from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. No cash payments currently being accepted.