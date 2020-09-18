No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 18, 2020

Two San Antonio Mexican eateries featured in second season of Netflix’s Taco Chronicles

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 2:52 PM

If you’re looking for binge-worthy content to fill your weekend, consider the new season of Netflix’s Taco Chronicles, which features local taco havens Teka Molino and Ray's Drive Inn.

For the "American Taco" episode, the show stayed within California and Texas — Orange County, Los Angeles, and San Antonio — to explore textures and tastes of U.S. tacos, including a puro SA creation: the puffy taco.



“A good taco can take you to beautiful places,” a voiceover in the trailer muses. “It transports you. It brings back memories of people who are no longer with us. You light a fire and there they are.”

Season two of Taco Chronicles is now available on Netflix. Tune in to catch the stories of Teka Molino and Ray's Drive Inn — as well as a surprise appearance from San Antonio Missions mascot Henry the Puffy Taco.


