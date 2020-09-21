No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 21, 2020

San Antonio chef dishes about new oyster bar opening in Southtown this fall

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / LITTLEEMSOYSTERBAR
  • Instagram / littleemsoysterbar
Little Em’s Oyster Bar, helmed by chef Benjamin Crumley — a 25-year veteran of the hospitality industry and 2020 San Antonio Current Bloody Mary Battle champion — is slated to open this fall, offering a seafood-focused menu for weekend date nights and Sunday brunches.

click image Chef Crumley prepares his competition-winning Bloody Mary, complete with oyster garnish, at United We Brunch 2020. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • Chef Crumley prepares his competition-winning Bloody Mary, complete with oyster garnish, at United We Brunch 2020.
SA restauranteurs Emily and Houston Carpenter chose Crumley to facilitate the Southtown spot's culinary journey, which will focus on fresh oysters from both coasts. The partners are aiming for an early November opening date.



“We’re steering away from Gulf oysters to make sure guests are able to get oysters that you aren’t able to enjoy [in SA] normally,” Crumley told the Current. “It’s not just about eating, it’s about creating an experience.”

In addition to oysters, the new venture's menu will include ceviche, lobster rolls and salads. For those seeking something heartier, the nighttime menu will include non-seafood options such as burgers and filet mignon.

“Of course oysters are going to be the main focal point, but we want to make sure we take care of everyone,” Crumley said. “I've been throwing around ideas with seared branzini, poached halibut. ... I think it’s going to be a beautiful addition to Southtown, not just aesthetically, but with the food as well.”

What's more, Little Em's will offer an extensive wine list — including a "huge" sparkling wine selection — as well as local craft beers on draft, he added.

Little Em's is situated at the corner of South Alamo and Beauregard streets, in a space that has, in its past lives, been a filling station, the original Friendly Spot and a storage space for Madhatters Tea House and Cafe.

Interested ostreaphiles can get-up-to-date details by following Little Em’s on social media.

