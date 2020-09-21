No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, September 21, 2020

San Antonio Spurs food truck will take to the streets with throwback colors and chef-prepared eats

Posted By on Mon, Sep 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SPURSSTREETEATS
  • Instagram / spursstreeteats
A new San Antonio Spurs Street Eats food truck will soon be cruising the Alamo City, serving up chef-prepared bites — one of which fans will have a hand in selecting.

The truck — cloaked in the team's throwback colors of aqua, pink and orange — will sell local favorites including empanadas, street tacos and pan con lechon. Courtside traditionalists needn't worry, though. Concession classics such as nachos will also grace the menu.



While the 2020 season may be over, the Spurs organization has exported the team's competitive spirit to the truck. Fans can vote whether to add chile poblano nachos or loaded baked potato fries to the menu. Voting for the coveted spot is now taking place on the Spurs Street Eats website, and the poll closes September 27.

The organization hasn't yet released the location of the mobile eatery's debut, but it will roll out October 3, putting in appearances four days at week food-truck parks and in neighborhoods throughout the city. Folks can also book the food truck for private events.

