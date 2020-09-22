No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

New cold-press juice and smoothie bar Jujuice opens near San Antonio's Witte Museum

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / JUJUICEJUICERY
  • Instagram / jujuicejuicery
Laredo-based Jujuice Cold Pressed Juicery has expanded into the Alamo City, posting up in a space near the Witte Museum.

In a Saturday Facebook post, the smoothie and juice bar said the new location at 4009 Broadway Street is now offering raw cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with acai, matcha, coconut and pitaya bowls.



According to Jujuice’s Facebook page, the company's offerings are natural, made locally and don't include added water or sugar.

The San Antonio Jujuice location is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio chef dishes about new oyster bar opening in Southtown this fall Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs food truck will take to the streets with throwback colors and chef-prepared eats Read More

  3. San Antonio-area Stripes stores release commemorative Selena cups, special Slurpee flavor Read More

  4. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

  5. Cool Crest Miniature Golf team to open Metzger Biergarten at site of former owners’ home Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation