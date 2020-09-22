Tuesday, September 22, 2020
New cold-press juice and smoothie bar Jujuice opens near San Antonio's Witte Museum
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 11:16 AM
click image
-
Instagram / jujuicejuicery
Laredo-based Jujuice Cold Pressed Juicery has expanded into the Alamo City, posting up in a space near the Witte Museum.
In a Saturday Facebook post, the smoothie and juice bar said the new location at 4009 Broadway Street is now offering raw cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with acai, matcha, coconut and pitaya bowls.
According to Jujuice’s Facebook page
, the company's offerings are natural, made locally and don't include added water or sugar.
The San Antonio Jujuice location is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Jujuice, Juice bar, juicery, new restaurant, Broadway, Witte Museum, Laredo, San Antonio restaurants, opening, now open, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.