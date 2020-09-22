Rosario’s owner buys Southtown space formerly occupied by El Mirador but is quiet on her plans

click image Instagram / elmiradorsa

Rosario’s owner Lisa Wong appears ready to expand the Mexican food hotspot’s footprint into the vacant property that was the longtime home to El Mirador, theAccording to the daily, a banner appeared on the facade of the El Mirador property that simply says, “Rosario’s Coming 2021.” The million-dollar question is whether the site will be another Rosario’s or a relocation of the original.Wong was coy with the the, saying she isn’t ready to reveal her plan just yet. However, she did say that when she purchased the property from restauranteur Chris Hill for a cool $3 million in 2018, she she had no immediate plans for the site but was looking to develop a concept there.Hill — of Esquire Tavern, Downstairs and highly anticipated tiki bar Hugman’s Oasis — purchased El Mirador from the Treviño family, who founded the restaurant in 1968 and operated it until a sale in 2014.Wong’s restaurant ventures include a second Rosario’s on San Pedro Avenue and upscale Mexican eatery Ácenar on the River Walk.