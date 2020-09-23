Kid- and pet-friendly Brooster's Backyard Icehouse to open on San Antonio’s South Side this fall

click image
Instagram / broostersbackyard
Bar and restaurant vet Norman Velez is using his 20-plus years of nightlife experience to open Brooster's Backyard Icehouse, a nearly 10,000-square-foot icehouse on the South Side, MySA reports
Set to open in November, Brooster's will offer a full bar, mocktail menu, snow cones for the kids and a variety of food trucks, as well as — get this — specialty drinks made for dogs.
According to the boozery’s Instagram
feed, Brooster’s is even toying with the idea of serving Bowser Beer, a non-carbonated, non-alcoholic brew made specifically for canine companions.
The indoor-outdoor facility will feature play areas for both furry and human kiddos, as well as live music, DJs, chancla throwing contests and Lotería nights, MySA
reports. Also on tap: turtle races, Fiesta Fridays and family nights.
"I want to remind people to give the South Side a chance," Velez told the news site. "When you come out to Brooster's Backyard Icehouse, I think it's important that you don't just visit us. You also visit the R&J Saloon and you visit the Aquaduck, and really take in the South Side because it has a lot to offer.”
Brooster's Backyard Icehouse will be located at 815 Pleasanton Road. The spot will be open seven days a week, although Velez hasn't yet settled on its hours of operation.
