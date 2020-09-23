No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Owners of Pappadeaux, Pappasito’s may try to save Texas' iconic Luby's cafeteria chain

Posted By on Wed, Sep 23, 2020 at 10:32 AM

screen_shot_2020-06-04_at_11.21.28_am.png
Christopher and Harris James Pappas, the Houston-based restaurateurs behind Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen and Pappasito’s Cantina, are weighing a potential deal to save square fish purveyor Luby’s.

Earlier this month, the owners of San Antonio-born Luby’s Inc. revealed plans to liquidate and dissolve, closing down its namesake cafeterias and the Fuddruckers burger chain.



However, a new securities filing shows that the Pappas brothers entered a confidentiality agreement with Luby’s on September 11 to access the company’s financial records. That's a key step in determining whether they want to acquire the 73-year-old Texas institution.

Christopher Pappas has served as the president and chief executive officer of Luby’s since 2001, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Harris Pappas was the chief operating officer of the chain until he retired in 2011. He also served as a member of its board until January 2019.

The brothers are owners of Pappas Partners L.P. and Pappas Restaurants Inc., which own Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Pappasito’s Cantina, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Pappas Burger, Pappas Seafood House and Pappas Bar-B-Q.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio chef dishes about new oyster bar opening in Southtown this fall Read More

  2. Austin-based seafood eatery snaps up former Tacos and Tequila space near San Antonio's Pearl Read More

  3. New cold-press juice and smoothie bar Jujuice opens near San Antonio's Witte Museum Read More

  4. Rosario’s owner buys Southtown space formerly occupied by El Mirador but is quiet on her plans Read More

  5. Four San Antonio Hotels Will Lay Off a Total of at Least 500 Workers Amid COVID Downturn Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation