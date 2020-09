Big Lou’s Pizza, home of the 42-inch pie, is latest San Antonio eatery in danger of closing

click image Instagram / avocados_on_acorn_road

Today Paul and I wanted Big Lou's Pizza, it was going to take an hour to deliver but we were fine with it cause I had... Posted by Diamond Maldonado on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

San Antonio’s largest pies may soon be a distant memory, according to a viral Facebook post by a local woman who noticed the owner of Big Lou's Pizza was delivering his own fare.The post, shared Tuesday evening, chronicled the woman’s conversation with Big Lou's Pizza owner Brian Lujan, wherein Lujan became "a little emotional,” and told the customer that “no one wanted to work and that they might be closing due to lack of employees.”Big Lou's Burgers and BBQ, also owned by Lujan, permanently closed in July.According to posts on Big Lou’s Pizza’s social media pages, the eatery is currently hiring for all positions, including managers, bartenders and delivery drivers.Those interested in applying can do so by calling the East side restaurant.