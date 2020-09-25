No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 25, 2020

Make the most of cooler temps in San Antonio this weekend with these food events

Posted By on Fri, Sep 25, 2020 at 5:21 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / BUSTEDSANDALBREWING
  • Instagram / bustedsandalbrewing
The first day of fall has come and gone, and the Alamo City is finally cooling off.

Area restaurants are taking advantage of the weather, holding themed events on their patios for weekend imbibing. We rounded up a few being held this weekend just in case you're looking for another excuse to head outside.



click image INSTAGRAM / GOODKINDSOUTHTOWN
  • Instagram / goodkindsouthtown
The Good Kind Southtown is holding a San Antonio Cigar Social with drink specials, vendors, and Felipe Galvan's Pachuco Boogie Sound System. While smoking a cigar in the Good Kind garden isn’t required, local cigar purveyor KCollins Collections will be on hand with locally constructed, balanced stogies for the aficionado from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Good Kind Southtown, 1127 South St. Mary’s St., eatgoodkind.com

Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will add four new beers to the draft rail at its Helotes location, thanks to a little polite harassment from adoring fans. The J Hazy IPA, Smash IPA, London Gentleman and Vigo The Carpathian (an Imperial Stout) will hit the taps by Saturday afternoon. The public courtyard opens at noon. Busted Sandal Brewing - Helotes, 14743 Old Bandera Road, Helotes, bustedsandalbrewing.com

click image INSTAGRAM / TACOCAPITALOFTHEWORLD
  • Instagram / tacocapitaloftheworld
San Antonio Taco Week kicks off Saturday, with $5 and $10 specialty taco plates and Corona combos, a portion of which will benefit the San Antonio Restaurant Association. Experience inventive specialty taco dishes paired with ice-cold beer or other refreshments from 20-plus restaurants — several of which offer ample patio space. Enjoy via dine-in or take-out service throughout the promotion, which ends October 4. Multiple locations, sanantoniotacoweek.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

