No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Inexplicably, Starburst unseats Reece's Peanut Butter Cups as Texas' favorite Halloween candy

Posted By on Sat, Sep 26, 2020 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / ICESTORM815
  • Wikimedia Commons / Icestorm815
We all remember the experience of opening our Halloween trick-or-treat bags at the end of the night, ready to inventory our big score. We prayed to the Candy Gods for maximum chocolate and that no apples, toothbrushes or Necco Wafers ended up in the mix.

That prayer for chocolate — especially those rich, sweet, salty and oh-so-decadent Reece's Peanut Butter Cups — seemed to be a rite of passage for American kids.



Which is why we were shocked to discover that Starburst, not Reece's, is actually Texas' best-selling Halloween candy.

According to this year's CandyStore.com analysis of Halloween goodie purchases, Starburst unseated those peanut butter-stuffed pockets of bliss as the Lone Star State's favorite. While we've got no problem with Starburst's  pleasant combo of sweet, sour and chewy, how the hell could they nudge a winning blend of chocolate and peanut butter out of the top position?

Tempting as it is, there's no reason to doubt CandyStore's findings.

After all, the company ships bulk confections across the country and uses its actual sales data from the months leading up to Halloween to determine each state's most-purchased candy. To further back up the research, it even consults with major candy manufacturers about the trends they're seeing.

So, we're left scratching our heads why Starburst, which are enjoyable but frankly just this side of average, beat out Reece's. The cups, after all, are the second-best selling Halloween candy nationwide (behind Skittles) and reign as top seller in states including Kansas and North Carolina.

While it's tempting to fume at Texans' skewed candy sensibilities, at least we're not Oklahoma or Montana, where Dubble Bubble chewing gum was the top seller. While some confectionary scholars may differ, we're not even sure gum qualifies as a fricken candy.

Whatever your favorite Halloween sweet indulgence, enjoy responsibly, and try not to swipe too much from the kids' goodie bags. COVID-19's going to make
for slim pickings this year.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-26_at_12.41.57_pm.png

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Big Lou’s Pizza, home of the 42-inch pie, is latest San Antonio eatery in danger of closing Read More

  2. Black Rifle offers free coffee for a year to people who arrive early to grand opening of San Antonio shop Read More

  3. Owners of Pappadeaux, Pappasito’s may try to save Texas' iconic Luby's cafeteria chain Read More

  4. Make the most of cooler temps in San Antonio this weekend with these food events Read More

  5. Fish City Grill makes a splash with second San Antonio location on city’s Northwest side Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation