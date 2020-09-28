Mark your calendar for 2020’s San Antonio Beer Run — no actual running required

click image
Instagram / cactuslandbrewing
San Antonio craft breweries will participate in 2020’s San Antonio Beer Run, an event that gives beer lovers opportunities to snag exclusive runs of specialty brews one stop at a time.
Cactus Land Brewing, Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., Künstler Brewing, Roadmap Brewing Co., Freetail Brewing Co. and Boerne's Tusculum Brewing Company — to name a few — have taken to social media to share which of their beers will sport the 2020 commemorative label, designed by local design studio Deux South.
So far, SA Beer Run specialty beers include an extremely limited run of Dorćol’s HighWheel Black Kölsch, Cactus Land’s Prodigal Sun IPA and Roadmap’s Alright, Alright, Alright Pilsner.
The SA Beer Run will take place from Wednesday, September 27 through October 4, and will highlight special releases from the breweries, all using the the same commemorative label provided by Deux South.
In a social media post, Cactus Land Brewery said the driving force behind the collaborative event is the tenacity and resourcefulness of the Texas craft brewer community.
“As many of us are working to bury the challenges/pain from the past few months, we look forward to being able to engage with our craft family again,” read a Cactus Land Facebook post
announcing the dates. “Beer is more than just beer, and without a doubt, our patrons are the life of craft beer.”
Those interested in details can follow breweries listed above or look for the hashtag #sabeerrun on social media.
