San Antonio Mediterranean eatery Copa Wine Bar adding slow-cooked brisket to its repertoire

Copa Wine Bar — a 2020 Current Best of SA
winner for Best Wine List — is expanding its offerings to include slow-smoked brisket for a biweekly event billed as Smokehouse Saturdays.
The weekend specials will let chef and owner Jeff Bridges' step away from his usual focus on tapas and pizzas to serve up brisket sandwiches and entrees plus a variety of sides meant to pair with the smoky Texas favorite.
Among the new offerings are a Classic Brisket sandwich, where the smoked-on-site meat is paired with caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and dill pickles on Texas toast. A Puro San Antonio version tops the brisket with crunchy corn chips, chili con carne, cheddar cheese and dill pickles and serves it up on a toasted whole wheat bun.
New sides for the Saturday events include Cajun dirty rice, cream corn and macaroni and cheese. Chocolate mousse cake or key lime pie offer a sweet finish.
Bridges and his wife Angie, the restaurant's co-owner, recommend pairing the brisket with a Zinfandel or a juicy red, both of which are well represented on Copa's extensive list.
Smokehouse Saturdays will take place every other Saturday, beginning this weekend, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — or until the smoked goods sell out. Orders will be available for dine-in or takeout at the Stone Oak-area restaurant.
