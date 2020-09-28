San Antonio's iconic Cadillac Bar lists furnishings on estate sale site ahead of revamp

click image
Instagram / texas.is.the.reason
The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily shuttered downtown's storied Cadillac Bar & Restaurant, but thanks to an estate sale, those with a kinship to the watering hole can purchase a piece of its history.
While the listing might come as a shock to regulars, a phone call to Estate Sales by K&D LLC, the company conducting the sale, revealed that the Cadillac's ownership is revamping the space and has decided to sell the existing furnishings. A spokeswoman for the company had no details on the pending remodel.
According to the bar’s website, the building was constructed in the 1870s and features what are said to be the first electric streetlights in Texas.
Back in the day, the Cadillac was a meeting place for farmers and ranchers who headed downtown to do business. More recently, it's become a magnet for folks from all walks who enjoy having a drink in the dim, densely decorated space.
Those same decorations and furnishings are now up for grabs in an estate sale this Friday and Saturday. On the auction block are neon signs, commercial kitchen equipment, framed Cadillac Bar and Coca-Cola memorabilia, tables, chairs and barstools. Even the building’s massive chandelier is for sale.
According to the auction site
, the location of the sale will be announced Thursday — most likely at the bar itself. The auction will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3.
For up-to-date details on the Cadillac's revamp, follow it on Facebook
.
