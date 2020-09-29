2 San Antonio restaurants offering specialty burgers to benefit Texas veteran-assistance nonprofit

click to enlarge
Courtesy Boiler House
Boiler House’s Patriot Burger was created by Chef Jarrad Gwaltney.
Boiler House at Pearl and MAX’s Wine Dive at Quarry Village are teaming up with Texas-based nonprofit Combined Arms
to offer Patriot Burgers to support U.S. Armed Services veterans.
Each restaurant is featuring its own specialty burger created for the fundraiser and is donating a third of the menu price to Combined Arms to support its mission of aiding vets transitioning from military to civilian life.
Boiler House’s Patriot Burger features an 8-ounce chili-infused smoked pork patty, queso Oaxaca, grilled pineapple, poblano peppers, onions, fresh cilantro and achiote mayonnaise on a toasted bolillo bun.
MAX’s Wine Dive will feature an entire chile relleno stuffed with white cheddar cheese and braised short ribs atop an 8-ounce beef patty. A cheesy mornay sauce, avocado and cilantro will finish the monster sandwich.
Both Boiler House and MAX’s Wine Dive are offering their Patriot Burgers with a choice of side item for $15. The specialty sammies will be available for both takeout and dine-in customers until December 31.
