No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

2 San Antonio restaurants offering specialty burgers to benefit Texas veteran-assistance nonprofit

Posted By on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge Boiler House’s Patriot Burger was created by Chef Jarrad Gwaltney. - COURTESY BOILER HOUSE
  • Courtesy Boiler House
  • Boiler House’s Patriot Burger was created by Chef Jarrad Gwaltney.
Boiler House at Pearl and MAX’s Wine Dive at Quarry Village are teaming up with Texas-based nonprofit Combined Arms to offer Patriot Burgers to support U.S. Armed Services veterans.

Each restaurant is featuring its own specialty burger created for the fundraiser and is donating a third of the menu price to Combined Arms to support its mission of aiding vets transitioning from military to civilian life.



Boiler House’s Patriot Burger features an 8-ounce chili-infused smoked pork patty, queso Oaxaca, grilled pineapple, poblano peppers, onions, fresh cilantro and achiote mayonnaise on a toasted bolillo bun.

MAX’s Wine Dive will feature an entire chile relleno stuffed with white cheddar cheese and braised short ribs atop an 8-ounce beef patty. A cheesy mornay sauce, avocado and cilantro will finish the monster sandwich.

Both Boiler House and MAX’s Wine Dive are offering their Patriot Burgers with a choice of side item for $15. The specialty sammies will be available for both takeout and dine-in customers until December 31.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's iconic Cadillac Bar lists furnishings on estate sale site ahead of revamp Read More

  2. Mark your calendar for 2020’s San Antonio Beer Run — no actual running required Read More

  3. San Antonio Mediterranean eatery Copa Wine Bar adding slow-cooked brisket to its repertoire Read More

  4. Owners of Pappadeaux, Pappasito’s may try to save Texas' iconic Luby's cafeteria chain Read More

  5. Big Lou’s Pizza, home of the 42-inch pie, is latest San Antonio eatery in danger of closing Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation