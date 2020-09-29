San Antonio restaurant Pharm Table expands menu and footprint amid COVID-19 pandemic

click to enlarge
Local plant-based chef Elizabeth Johnson isn’t letting the COVID-19 pandemic thwart her restaurant’s evolution. On the contrary, Pharm Table
is relocating to larger digs in Southtown this fall, boasting an expanded menu and new leadership.
Along with the growing footprint, Johnson is broadening lunch and dinner offerings to include what she’s calling an apothecary kitchen approach. Grounded in the chef’s ever-present ideals of mindfulness, ancestral knowledge and organic farming — among others — Pharm Table’s new location will offer more than plant-based eats.
The new space, located at 812 S. Alamo St., is slated to open in November.
Pharm Table will continue to center its cuisine around the Ayurvedic foundation and anti-inflammatory cooking, which emphasize nourishment and eating for one's particular body type.
A full bar will accompany the new kitchen offerings. Consultant Houston Eaves, known for the innovative beverage programs of the Esquire Tavern and Downstairs, will oversee beverages with a focus on natural wines and beers plus cocktails using high-quality spirits and fresh, herbaceous ingredients.
"The idea is to generally align the cocktails with Ayurvedic principles using spices and citrus ... with accessible cocktails that use ingredients that typically fly under the radar," Eaves told the Current
. "It's about being more thoughtful and considerate of your body type, what agrees with you and what doesn’t, and really giving guests the opportunity to know what they’re consuming.”
The new space will feature architecture and design honoring safety and sustainability during the pandemic.
An extensive ventilation system will ensure a higher-than-usual level of indoor air quality, which will be routinely certified by a third party. The restaurant will also include distanced seats in the interior and exterior dining areas plus designated spaces for curbside pickup.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.