These San Antonio coffee shops are serving up sweet deals for National Coffee Day

Many of us don't need one single day to celebrate the caffeine-heavy elixir that is coffee. But if folks want to add one to the calendar, we won't complain — especially if gives local coffee shops an excuse to offer specials.That said, these San Antonio caffeine dispensaries are offering up sweet National Coffee Day deals that may well put a pep in your step.The Government Hill favorite is celebrating the big day with a BOGO deal that's easy enough to understand: buy one coffee and get a second at half price.This far West Side establishment is giving away a free sweet treat with every coffee purchase, giving us an excuse to add a sugar rush to our caffeine buzz.Get any size cup of Mudslingers' signature Joe for just $1 all day. One caveat: the deal only applies to brewed coffee, so be prepared to bring more than a buck for that latte, bud.