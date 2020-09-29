No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

These San Antonio coffee shops are serving up sweet deals for National Coffee Day

Posted By on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / FOLKLORES_COFFEE_HOUSE
  • Instagram / folklores_coffee_house
Many of us don't need one single day to celebrate the caffeine-heavy elixir that is coffee. But if folks want to add one to the calendar, we won't complain — especially if gives local coffee shops an excuse to offer specials.

That said, these San Antonio caffeine dispensaries are offering up sweet National Coffee Day deals that may well put a pep in your step.



Folklores Coffee House: The Government Hill favorite is celebrating the big day with a BOGO deal that's easy enough to understand: buy one coffee and get a second at half price. 1526 E. Grayson St., (210) 364-9396, folklorescoffeehouse.com.
The Drink Tank: This far West Side establishment is giving away a free sweet treat with every coffee purchase, giving us an excuse to add a sugar rush to our caffeine buzz. The Drink Tank, 10555 Shaenfield Road, (210) 636-0638, facebook.com/DrinkTank2020.

Mudslingers Drive Thru: Get any size cup of Mudslingers' signature Joe for just $1 all day. One caveat: the deal only applies to brewed coffee, so be prepared to bring more than a buck for that latte, bud. Mudslingers Drive Thru Coffee, 2235 Thousand Oaks, Mudslingerstx.com.

