These San Antonio coffee shops are serving up sweet deals for National Coffee Day
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Sep 29, 2020 at 11:19 AM
Many of us don't need one single day to celebrate the caffeine-heavy elixir that is coffee. But if folks want to add one to the calendar, we won't complain — especially if gives local coffee shops an excuse to offer specials.
That said, these San Antonio caffeine dispensaries are offering up sweet National Coffee Day deals that may well put a pep in your step.
Folklores Coffee House:
The Government Hill favorite is celebrating the big day with a BOGO deal that's easy enough to understand: buy one coffee and get a second at half price. 1526 E. Grayson St., (210) 364-9396, folklorescoffeehouse.com.
The Drink Tank:
This far West Side establishment is giving away a free sweet treat with every coffee purchase, giving us an excuse to add a sugar rush to our caffeine buzz. The Drink Tank, 10555 Shaenfield Road, (210) 636-0638, facebook.com/DrinkTank2020.
Mudslingers Drive Thru:
Get any size cup of Mudslingers' signature Joe for just $1 all day. One caveat: the deal only applies to brewed coffee, so be prepared to bring more than a buck for that latte, bud. Mudslingers Drive Thru Coffee, 2235 Thousand Oaks, Mudslingerstx.com.
