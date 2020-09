click image Pexels / Dinielle De Veyra

The Alamo City has welcomed a handful of seafood restaurants over the last few weeks, and one more will be added to the roster next month — this one with a novel approach. SA Seafood , located at 5222 De Zavala Road near Huebner Road, will serve up its extensive menu of crawfish, lobster, shrimp and other dishes exclusively in to-go containers, MySA reports Despite the disposable packaging, the eatery will offer dine-in seating when it opens during the third week of October.In addition to the aforementioned shellfish options, SA Seafood's menu will includes fried rice and noodles. Most notable, though, are the menu items of an oceanic persuasion, owner Kim Troung told"We know fish better than anyone, and our chefs have the talent to make our seafood taste amazing," she said. "If you love fish, then you are going to love our menu."