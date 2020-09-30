North Star Mall to hold food drive to benefit San Antonio Food Bank, give away Fiesta Medals

click image
-
Instagram / shopnorthstar
North Star Mall staff and volunteers will run a collection drive for the San Antonio Food Bank this month, using Fiesta medals commemorating the 40th anniversary of the World’s Largest Cowboy Boots
as a donation incentive.
The mall's iconic 35-foot-tall art installation — along with the memory of its creator, the late Bob "Daddy-O" Wade — provided inspiration for its 2020 Fiesta medal. However, the pandemic affected its plans for giving them out.
“It was our intent to offer the medals during Fiesta, but no one could foresee the impact of COVID-19,” said North Star Mall Senior General Manager Brenda Crawford in a statement. “This is our way of giving back to the community and helping such a worthy cause.”
The commemorative, limited edition Fiesta medal will available to folks who donate five or more food items at the Mall's October 30 drive. Members of the SA chapters of the American Institute of Architects and the Society for Design Administration will operate the contactless collection point at the corner of Rector and San Pedro streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Some of the Food Bank’s most wanted foods are peanut butter, cereal, beans, rice, boxed macaroni and cheese, baby food, pet food and pop-top food items.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.