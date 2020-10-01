No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Here’s where to get your fix in San Antonio on National Pumpkin Spice Day

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY BAKERY LORRAINE
  • Courtesy Bakery Lorraine
Pumpkin Spice — the unmistakable blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and only sometimes actual pumpkin that’s become synonymous with autumn and sweater weather — is having its day today.

And why not have a National Pumpkin Spice Day? After all, millions flock to chain coffee spots every fall for PSLs and other spiced-up treats.



While it may not yet be furry boot weather in the Alamo City, these SA joints are putting out some puro pumpkin flair for the big day.

San Antonio Coffee Company: This caffeine merchant is offering 10% off any size of its pumpkin spice-flavored whole bean coffee for the entire month. Its deep, medium-roast arabica coffee is roasted in small batches before being coated with natural flavoring oils while the beans are still warm. Order by the pound online. San Antonio Coffee Company, (832) 413-1037, sanantoniocoffeecompany.com.

Bakery Lorraine: This nationally recognized and locally based chain is offering a pumpkin spice macaron at all four Texas locations. The shell of each macaron is seasoned with a house-made pumpkin spice blend and topped with roasted pumpkin seeds. A cream cheese buttercream sits between the shells, evoking the creaminess of a pumpkin roulade. Bakery Lorraine, Multiple Locations, bakerylorraine.com.
Aldaco’s: The beloved Mexican food restaurants have brought pumpkin tres leches back for the season, boasting dense, decadent inner layers and a light, fluffy topping. When the recipe hails from the woman who helped introduce tres leches cake to SA in the late eighties, you know it’s good. Snag a slice for $8.99, or a whole dang cake for $52.99. Aldaco’s, Multiple Locations, aldacosrestaurants.com

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio ramen shop Noodle Tree to reopen for takeout service while it expands patio footprint Read More

  2. New seafood restaurant coming to Northwest San Antonio — with a takeout twist Read More

  3. North Star Mall to hold food drive to benefit San Antonio Food Bank, give away Fiesta Medals Read More

  4. La Cantera Resort & Spa to raise glasses and donations for breast cancer resource organization Read More

  5. Olla Express Café launches Pan de Muerto latte, tapping into Mexico's traditional Día de Muertos flavors Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation