Here’s where to get your fix in San Antonio on National Pumpkin Spice Day

Pumpkin Spice — the unmistakable blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and only sometimes actual pumpkin that’s become synonymous with autumn and sweater weather — is having its day today.And why not have a National Pumpkin Spice Day? After all, millions flock to chain coffee spots every fall for PSLs and other spiced-up treats.While it may not yet be furry boot weather in the Alamo City, these SA joints are putting out some puro pumpkin flair for the big day.This caffeine merchant is offering 10% off any size of its pumpkin spice-flavored whole bean coffee for the entire month. Its deep, medium-roast arabica coffee is roasted in small batches before being coated with natural flavoring oils while the beans are still warm. Order by the pound online.(832) 413-1037,This nationally recognized and locally based chain is offering a pumpkin spice macaron at all four Texas locations. The shell of each macaron is seasoned with a house-made pumpkin spice blend and topped with roasted pumpkin seeds. A cream cheese buttercream sits between the shells, evoking the creaminess of a pumpkin roulade.The beloved Mexican food restaurants have brought pumpkin tres leches back for the season, boasting dense, decadent inner layers and a light, fluffy topping. When the recipe hails from the woman who helped introduce tres leches cake to SA in the late eighties, you know it’s good. Snag a slice for $8.99, or a whole dang cake for $52.99.