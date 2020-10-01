New coffee trailer brings comfort, independence to asylum seekers in San Antonio

click image
Café Cotidiano
Instagram / cafecotidianosatx
, a coffee and bakery trailer created by the San Antonio Mennonite Church in Southtown, opened last week to support asylum seekers who spend time at the church as they pass through, MySA reports
.
The donation-based mobile café is run by volunteers and asylum seekers themselves. All proceeds go toward providing asylum-seeking families with financial support, housing, food, medical care, job training and legal counsel, according to its website.
Church Pastor Katie Best-Richmond told MySA
her congregation experienced an influx of asylum seekers who need support during their long journeys.
“We’re trying to really draw on all of these cultural influences from the families, from my family, from everyone in our community,” Best-Richmond said. “We’re hoping to kind of be able to empower all of these families, be able to do job training and help spark the imagination of all ... the different ways they can be a part of our community.”
Café Cotidiano's menu items include homemade dulce de leche lattes, Mexican mochas, café de olla lattes and baked goods. The trailer also has an online ordering system, reusable tumblers and monthly and bi-weekly coffee subscriptions. Its whole-bean coffee is locally roasted.
Café Cotidiano, is located at 1443 S. Saint Mary's St., and is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
