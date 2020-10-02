No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, October 2, 2020

Food truck La Tienda de Birria will hold National Taco Day pop-up at San Antonio's Cherrity Bar

Posted By on Fri, Oct 2, 2020 at 3:53 PM

San Antonio chef Ernie Bradley will celebrate National Taco Day with a Sunday afternoon La Tienda de Birria pop-up at Cherrity Bar on San Antonio’s East Side.

La Tienda de Birria, Bradley’s latest food truck concept, is inspired by the flavors and communal experience created by birria, a rich and complex beef or goat stew originally from Jalisco, Mexico. And Bradley is eager to share south of the border sensation with the Alamo City.



The pop-up will feature a menu of savory items such as adobo-braised oyster mushrooms, crispy grilled corn tortillas filled with caramelized onions and beans, and of course, birria.

Cherrity Bar’s full bar offerings will be available during the pop-up so guests can wash down the goodness with a margarita, painkiller or paloma while relaxing on the large, socially distant patio.

The La Tienda de Birria event will take place Sunday, October 4, from noon to 3 p.m. Cherrity Bar is located at 302 Montana St., near the Alamodome. Reservations for the pop-up aren't required but strongly encouraged.

