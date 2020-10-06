No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Chris Perez, husband of late Tejano star Selena, says he's 'muy excited' to sell hot sauce in H-E-B

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 11:48 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / CHRISPEREZNOW
  • Instagram / chrispereznow
Two months after a social media meltdown in which he accused his late wife’s family of attempting to erase his legacy, Chris Perez — husband of Tejano star Selena Quintanilla — now has good news to share.

The musician says his new sauce brand will hit H-E-B shelves next month, MySA reports.



Referencing the 1997 biopic that catapulted him to mainstream pop-culture fame, Perez told the news site that he's "muy excited" for the sauce to be available for retail sales.

Fans of the film Selena will remember the line, which intended to spotlight Selena Quintanilla’s attempt to bridge Spanish- and English-speaking audiences, with some difficulty.

"Me sieno muy… muy... excited," Quintanilla, played by Jennifer Lopez, says in a press conference.

In September of this year, Perez took to social media to accuse the Quintanilla family of erasing his legacy and love story with the late singer after hearing rumors photos of him had been removed from the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi.

“I heard they were trying to make me nonexistent to Selena’s legacy,” read the now-deleted Instagram post. “Go for it.”

Perez has since publicly apologized for “acting out of character.” That mea culpa came in time for his new product to hit shelves in Texas.

Perez Pepper Sauce was launched in November 2019, and until now, had only been available online via CaJohns Fiery Foods, which produces the small-batch condiment. A representative of the hot sauce company told MySA that fans can start looking for the original and jalapeño flavors in H-E-B stores on November 2.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Taco Cabana has released a frozen pumpkin spice margarita, because nothing is sacred Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Crepeccino reopens its doors to show off open kitchen revamp, new menu items Read More

  3. Popular San Antonio food truck to hold grand opening at brick and mortar space October 7 Read More

  4. Lustea, San Antonio's newest boba tea and dessert shop, hosting grand opening on October 18 Read More

  5. New seafood restaurant coming to Northwest San Antonio — with a takeout twist Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation