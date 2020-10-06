Chris Perez, husband of late Tejano star Selena, says he's 'muy excited' to sell hot sauce in H-E-B

click image
Two months
-
Instagram / chrispereznow
after a social media meltdown in which he accused his late wife’s family of attempting to erase his legacy, Chris Perez — husband of Tejano star Selena Quintanilla — now has good news to share.
The musician says his new sauce brand will hit H-E-B shelves next month, MySA reports
.
Referencing the 1997 biopic that catapulted him to mainstream pop-culture fame, Perez told the news site that he's "muy excited" for the sauce to be available for retail sales.
Fans of the film Selena
will remember the line, which intended to spotlight Selena Quintanilla’s attempt to bridge Spanish- and English-speaking audiences, with some difficulty.
"Me sieno muy… muy... excited," Quintanilla, played by Jennifer Lopez, says in a press conference.
In September of this year, Perez took to social media
to accuse the Quintanilla family of erasing his legacy and love story with the late singer after hearing rumors photos of him had been removed from the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi.
“I heard they were trying to make me nonexistent to Selena’s legacy,” read the now-deleted Instagram post. “Go for it.”
Perez has since publicly apologized
for “acting out of character.” That mea culpa came in time for his new product to hit shelves in Texas.
Perez Pepper Sauce was launched in November 2019, and until now, had only been available online via CaJohns Fiery Foods, which produces the small-batch condiment. A representative of the hot sauce company told MySA
that fans can start looking for the original and jalapeño flavors in H-E-B stores on November 2.
