New indoor-outdoor bar Jaime’s Place to open on San Antonio’s West Side this weekend

Jaime Macias, owner of new West Side establishment Jaime’s Place , originally planned to throw back the curtain on his spot in late August, but the pandemic got in the way.This weekend, he'll finally get to welcome guests to the sprawling indoor-outdoor space with live music, food and drinks.Jaime’s will hold a weekend-long "Grand Opening Weekend Take 2” event, where guests can kick back in 3,500 square feet of open space and partake in beer, wine and a bar-friendly food menu.The menu will include snacks such as chips and salsa, bean and cheese nachos, Frito pies, wings and sliders. In addition to draft and bottled beers and wine, the venue will offer two wine-based cocktails: a margarita and Blue Hawaiian.The live music lineup will include local acts Los Nahuatlatos on Friday, Los Callejeros de San Anto on Saturday and Fat Boys Entertainment on Sunday.Located on 1514 W. Commerce St., Jaime's Place will be open Mondays from 4 p.m. to midnight, Tuesdays through Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to midnight and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.