No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

New indoor-outdoor bar Jaime’s Place to open on San Antonio’s West Side this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 2:20 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / JAIMESPLACE
  • Instagram / jaimesplace
Jaime Macias, owner of new West Side establishment Jaime’s Place, originally planned to throw back the curtain on his spot in late August, but the pandemic got in the way.

This weekend, he'll finally get to welcome guests to the sprawling indoor-outdoor space with live music, food and drinks.



Jaime’s will hold a weekend-long "Grand Opening Weekend Take 2” event, where guests can kick back in 3,500 square feet of open space and partake in beer, wine and a bar-friendly food menu.

The menu will include snacks such as chips and salsa, bean and cheese nachos, Frito pies, wings and sliders. In addition to draft and bottled beers and wine, the venue will offer two wine-based cocktails: a margarita and Blue Hawaiian.

The live music lineup will include local acts Los Nahuatlatos on Friday, Los Callejeros de San Anto on Saturday and Fat Boys Entertainment on Sunday.

Located on 1514 W. Commerce St., Jaime's Place will be open Mondays from 4 p.m. to midnight, Tuesdays through Fridays from 2:30 p.m. to midnight and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Taco Cabana has released a frozen pumpkin spice margarita, because nothing is sacred Read More

  2. Lustea, San Antonio's newest boba tea and dessert shop, hosting grand opening on October 18 Read More

  3. Popular San Antonio food truck to hold grand opening at brick and mortar space October 7 Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Crepeccino reopens its doors to show off open kitchen revamp, new menu items Read More

  5. Chris Perez, husband of late Tejano star Selena, says he's 'muy excited' to sell hot sauce in H-E-B Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 23, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation