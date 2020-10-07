Specialty ale from San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. raises $10,000 for elephant conservation

click image
Instagram / ando_kurohige
Freetail's Conserveza Blonde Ale can design features native Texan butterflies — another benefactor of Conserveza proceeds.
Freetail Brewing Co.’s Conserveza Blonde Ale is more than an easy-drinking brew — it’s a way for the San Antonio-based craft brewery to raise money for animal conservation efforts.
This month, Freetail and Silver Eagle Beverages, the brewer's distributor, joined together to donate $10,000 to the International Elephant Foundation
(IEF), a portion generated by sales of Conserveza.
The nonprofit IEF is comprised of individuals and institutions, including the San Antonio Zoo, dedicated to the conservation of African and Asian elephants worldwide.
“San Antonio is creating a large footprint in elephant conservation,” IEF Executive Director Deborah Olson said in a release. “San Antonio Zoo is one of the largest supporters of IEF … and this generous donation from Freetail Brewing Company and Silver Eagle Beverages will help support our mission to keep elephants on the planet for generations to come.”
Conserveza is available at SA H-E-B stores, liquor stores and Freetail’s two San Antonio locations: the brewpub at 4035 N. Loop 1604 W. or the taproom at 2000 S. Presa St.
